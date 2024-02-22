HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HMST

HomeStreet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.