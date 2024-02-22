HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.
HomeStreet Stock Down 1.1 %
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.
