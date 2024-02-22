ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANSS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $328.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.49 and its 200 day moving average is $310.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

