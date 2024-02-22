HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $26.52.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

