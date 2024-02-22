Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $314.23 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

