Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $314.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.46. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 94,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 274,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,820,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $567,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,809 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

