Hudbay Minerals (HBM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM stock opened at C$7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.31.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

