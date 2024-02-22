Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($2.89).

Barclays Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Barclays

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 162.76 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 478.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.94.

In related news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($350,037.77). In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). Also, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($350,037.77). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

