Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 290 ($3.65) price objective for the company.

LON MONY opened at GBX 240.80 ($3.03) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 223.60 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,720.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 257.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

