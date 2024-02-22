Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

NYSE VIV opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

