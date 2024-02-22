LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the third quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter worth $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

