LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.24.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.