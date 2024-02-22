LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RAMP. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 348.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in LiveRamp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

