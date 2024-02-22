Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

