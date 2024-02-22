Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.39 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

