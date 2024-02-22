Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
