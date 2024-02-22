Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

