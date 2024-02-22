Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SNMP opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

