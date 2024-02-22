OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 6.2 %

OPGN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.90. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

