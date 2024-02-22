SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Price Performance

SP Plus stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,226,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

