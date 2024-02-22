Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

