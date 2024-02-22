ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

