ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CLIR
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.