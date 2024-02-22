Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Shares of DOOR opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

