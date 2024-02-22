ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.11. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

