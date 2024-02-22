Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

