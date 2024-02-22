StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

BGI opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Birks Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

