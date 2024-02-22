Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

