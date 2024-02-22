Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

PW stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

See Also

