CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

CAE stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CAE has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CAE by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,840,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 509,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,131,000 after buying an additional 98,687 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $15,463,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CAE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after buying an additional 496,640 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

