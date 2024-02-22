Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,920 ($24.18) and last traded at GBX 1,885 ($23.73), with a volume of 186148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,831 ($23.05).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. Plus500’s payout ratio is currently 2,164.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday.

Plus500 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,743.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,534.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 774.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

