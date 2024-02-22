Insider Selling: GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Sells £2,317,751.36 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.88), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,918,347.22).

On Friday, February 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GSK stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.93) per share, with a total value of £132.96 ($167.41).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,661 ($20.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,477.95. GSK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,685 ($21.22). The firm has a market cap of £67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.78) to GBX 1,820 ($22.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.55) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,668.89 ($21.01).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

