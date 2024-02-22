TransAlta (TA) to Release Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TA opened at C$9.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a one year low of C$9.16 and a one year high of C$13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Insiders have sold a total of 112,400 shares of company stock worth $1,227,234 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.10.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

