Northwest Natural (NWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NWN stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

