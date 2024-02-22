Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases £4,320.80 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,455 ($30.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320.80 ($5,440.44).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,345 ($29.53) per share, for a total transaction of £4,525.85 ($5,698.63).

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 392 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($28.90), for a total value of £8,996.40 ($11,327.63).

On Wednesday, December 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,310 ($29.09), for a total value of £311,850 ($392,659.28).

On Monday, December 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,282 ($28.73) per share, with a total value of £4,404.26 ($5,545.53).

On Thursday, November 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.57), for a total transaction of £324,120 ($408,108.79).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,500 ($31.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,689.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,322.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,245.25. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,065 ($26.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,770 ($34.88).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

