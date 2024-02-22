CT UK High Income (LON:CHI) Insider Acquires £8,100 in Stock

CT UK High Income (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) insider Helen Galbraith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,198.94).

CT UK High Income Stock Performance

LON CHI opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.04) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.74 million, a P/E ratio of 916.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. CT UK High Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.12).

Get CT UK High Income alerts:

CT UK High Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CT UK High Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

CT UK High Income Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

See Also

