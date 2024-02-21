Mystic Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 984.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 354,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 321,477 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 62,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,298,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,224,000 after buying an additional 144,970 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.71. 4,004,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,715,583. The company has a market capitalization of $375.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $160.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

