Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 91,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,235,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE XOM traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. 13,538,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,077,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $415.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

