Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Blue Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 5.8% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,421,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 624,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

