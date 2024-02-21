Blue Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Blackstone accounts for approximately 0.2% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 145.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 48,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,853,000 after buying an additional 57,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 18.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,873. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

