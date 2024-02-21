Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,532,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,379,844. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $439.14.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

