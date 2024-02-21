FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 834 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $496.68. 3,012,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,867. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $505.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.52. The firm has a market cap of $384.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

