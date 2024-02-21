Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.97

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.97 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.29). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26), with a volume of 58,285 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £37.37 million, a P/E ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70.

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

