Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 162.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. 6,633,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,783,848. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.