Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after buying an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 3.1 %

Intel stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,613,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,025,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.