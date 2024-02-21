Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $218.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

