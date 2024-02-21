Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 10,141 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GXO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. 243,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,207. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.