Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,046. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

