Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Boosted by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 2.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

ETN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.98. 663,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,946. The company has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.73. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

