Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,130,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,056,803. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $414.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

