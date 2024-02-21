iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,944,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,508,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.