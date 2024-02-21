Blue Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,038 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock remained flat at $38.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,025,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

