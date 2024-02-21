Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 4.9% of 1623 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.18. 269,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,877. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.59 and a 200 day moving average of $188.61.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

