NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. NVR comprises 3.3% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,579 shares of company stock worth $53,775,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR traded down $72.36 on Wednesday, reaching $7,347.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,021.73 and a twelve month high of $7,617.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7,130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,443.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.